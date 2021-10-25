FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Outreach to Help the Community Cope with Food Insecurity



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles continues to fight hunger with weekly food drives.

For the past 20 weeks, the Los Angeles Church of Scientology has held drive-thru food distributions. And they do so for good reason. According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the economic impact of COVID-19 has resulted in more children in Los Angeles County suffering from food insecurity than those in any other county in America.

For the past 20 weeks, the Church of Scientology has served the community with weekly drive-through food distributions in partnership with local nonprofits.

Food drives at the Church of Scientology are held in partnership with local nonprofits including the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce, Los Angeles Community Alliance, Ombudsman International, World Harvest Food Bank, and Lighthouse International.



Visitors drive into the parking lot of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Blvd. and Volunteer Ministers load food boxes into their cars. Groceries include milk, vegetables, fruit and durable staples.

“We urge local families to avail themselves of this service,” says Susanna Johansson, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles.



The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, which first aired in March 2018 in the broadcast when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network on DIRECTV channel 320. The episode can be streamed on Scientology.tv and is available through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.



