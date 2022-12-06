Church of Scientology Promotes Human Rights Education to Raise Awareness of Humanitarian Issues

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Marking Human Right Day with an open house and seminar

In honor of Human Rights Day December 10, the Church of Scientology of Kansas City is holding an open house to raise awareness and understanding of the International Declaration of Human Rights. People of all ages are invited to attend.

Church of Scientology Kansas City spokesperson Bennette Seaman at a recent open house on the United For Human Rights campaign

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December, the day in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The document was the work of a commission of 18 men and women of various political, cultural and religious backgrounds. It serves as a standard of the rights everyone has simply because they are human. But it can only serve as a model of respect and equity to the degree it is known and understood.

The Church of Scientology of Kansas City is committed to raising awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Church sponsors a chapter of United for Human Rights, a nonprofit that creates and provides educational materials on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Last month, Church volunteers attended the 15th Annual Urban Summit Conference at Penn Valley College where they provided human rights educational materials to those attending to help accomplish the mission of the conference: To create a social and economic balance to stabilize the East Side in Kansas City.

“Working together to educate our community on the rights contained in the Declaration, and encouraging everyone to think with and exemplify these rights when working with others, is how we can work towards more respect and equity in our own areas,” said Bennette Seaman, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City.

Inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s belief that “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream,” the Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights and make these materials available to educators, law enforcement, nonprofits and community leaders free of charge.

Those wishing to have more information on United for Human Rights and the positive change the campaign has accomplished in countries around the world are invited to visit the Church of Scientology Kansas City’s Public Information Center at 1805 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO, or to watch episodes documenting human rights advocates’ use of the campaign on Voices for Humanity, an original series on the Scientology Network, available at DIRECTV channel 320 or streaming at Scientology.tv.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities throughout the pandemic are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

