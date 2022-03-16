FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Tampa Brings the Best of Today and the Past Together Under One Roof

Dedicated March 13, 2011, in honor of the birthday of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the home of the Church of Scientology Tampa is a complex known as Ybor Square. More than a treasured cultural landmark, the building evokes an entire way of life.

As in many communities, the Church of Scientology of Tampa is housed in one of the city’s most iconic buildings. Ybor Square is a National Historic Landmark, built in Ybor City, now a neighborhood in Tampa, in the late 1880s by city father Vincente Ybor. It was once the largest cigar factory in the world.

An episode of Destination Scientology on the Scientology Network shows how the Church carried out meticulous research and restored all historical elements of its new home. The Church holds the building in trust for the entire community, contributing to the pride and sense of continuity of Cuban-Americans.

This episode of Destination Scientology takes viewers inside the Church—a popular location on historical tours of the city.

And it shows how Tampa Scientologists:

Work with community partners to eradicate drug abuse

Raise awareness of human trafficking to protect victims in a region notorious for abuse

And respond to natural and manmade disasters, making it clear how they earned and continue to merit the title of “Hurricane Heroes.”

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the 88,000-square-foot Church, located just a half-hour from Clearwater. As such, it serves as a model for thousands of Scientologists arriving at the religion’s international spiritual headquarters each week from across the globe. Here they can see just how much a local Church of Scientology can accomplish.

Destination: Scientology is an original series on the Scientology Network. Each episode brings the viewer inside a Church of Scientology, showcasing the diversity of our Churches and the cooperation that weaves every Church of Scientology into the local community fabric.

