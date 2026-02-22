Caribbean Calling: Puerto Rican Pride Shines with Historic Opening of First Ideal Org in the Islands

The Isle of Enchantment charts a new course as crowds gather to launch a defining chapter of spiritual freedom, embracing the vibrancy of the Caribbean with a jubilant ribbon-cutting in downtown San Juan.

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, residents, dignitaries and Scientologists gathered near the sparkling center of the city for a celebration filled with bomba and plena music. The passion soared as dancers donned radiant colors, and the island’s unmistakable red, white and blue flags proudly waved in the ocean breeze. San Juan, Puerto Rico, the oldest city in US territory, is now the newest city in the world to celebrate the Grand Opening of a Church of Scientology.

The Caribbean’s first Ideal Org stands as a new landmark—sleek, modern and seamlessly infused with the energetic spirit of Puerto Rico. Located on a bustling street in Santurce—San Juan’s cultural and creative heart—she will greet thousands of residents and visitors each day. Today, the Ideal Church of Scientology Puerto Rico opened its doors to a future filled with unlimited spiritual growth in this tropical paradise.

“Who can deny the magnetism of these waters surrounding your Isle of Enchantment,” said Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. “An island that moves to its own rhythm, an island that generates its own current—for the true power of Puerto Rico is her people. And just like your beloved coquí, you are unmistakable, you are indomitable, you are impossible to silence. And here stands the living proof: your new Ideal Church of Scientology of Puerto Rico!”

This storied island has always held a treasured place in the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who affectionately called it “my dearest island.” In 1932, Mr. Hubbard arrived to lead its first complete mineral survey under US jurisdiction, giving Puerto Rico a true picture of its riches. That survey, a definitive reference for decades, provided the foundation for a strategic plan to utilize the island’s natural resources and proved instrumental to Puerto Rico’s development. In fact, her House of Representatives formally recognized his work, hailing it as “commendable and meritorious, serving the best interests of our country.”

Yet his time in Puerto Rico was also indicative of his humanitarian efforts. Before the survey began, Mr. Hubbard first worked as a field executive with the Red Cross, offering aid in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane. Then, during the survey itself, Mr. Hubbard simultaneously conducted a deeper ethnological study of indigenous races and cultures, specifically the rural jibaro people. His research served as part of his continuous quest to know even more of Mankind, which would ultimately lead to his breakthroughs with the mind and spirit.

Today Puerto Rico—home to some of the oldest churches in the Americas—thrives with religious diversity and dynamic communities. In that spirit, dignitaries from every corner of island life took the stage—offering accolades for what the new Church of Scientology will mean for a better Puerto Rico.

Among the guest speakers was Mr. Anibal Heredia Burgos, San Juan Faith-Based Coordinator and Advisor to the City Mayor, who spoke of his lifelong dedication to building bridges between faith communities and government. “That is why I’m here with you today. We have many faith programs, but I’ve not seen anything as significant as yours,” Mr. Burgos began. “Today we are gaining more than just a building, because here is a place where our communities can come and reach their full potential. With this new Church of Scientology now opening to the community, we are going to make Puerto Rico a model of interfaith and government partnership everywhere.”

Lt. Hector Ayala is a Puerto Rico Police Bureau veteran and Director of the Police Athletic League. He spoke of seeing a decline among youth across his 26-year career, yet he now sees a bright future ahead. “When I met you, you opened a window of hope. You told me about your mission against drugs, and I told you, ‘That’s exactly what we need!’ In fact, 22 of my officers stepped forward and earned their educator kits as Drug-Free World lecturers. And that signaled not only the beginning of a partnership, but the start of a beautiful friendship,” Lt. Ayala said. “With this new center, we can change the direction of our youth. Child by child, classroom by classroom across our island, we can make a drug-free future!”

Ms. Zorimar Betancourt leads a nonprofit organization, the Stefano Foundation, focused on violence prevention, and reflected on how using The Way to Happiness helps to spread their message. “Every situation in life has a solution. When an individual reaches the depths of existence, in the darkest place, they need to find a way to rise back up. They need the right tool,” Ms. Betancourt said. “But L. Ron Hubbard doesn’t just have one—he has 21 guideposts to find your way out. The Way to Happiness is built on respect and empathy, values that speak to every human being. You exemplify what I feel all churches should do: bring your answers to the streets, where life actually lives.”

Ms. Mery Dacosta is President of a human rights coalition representing Dominican organizations across Puerto Rico and proudly proclaimed, “I am a passionate and faithful defender of human rights. I have carried that flag wherever I go,” she said. “With these new premises, we can welcome every person from every community. And together, we can fly our flag for collaboration, for solidarity and for human rights. I recognize that your passion is grounded in the vision and words of your Founder, and we celebrate this new home now rising before us here on the island he cherished.”

The new Ideal Org in San Juan provides all residents with an introduction to Dianetics and Scientology, beginning with the Public Information Center. Its displays, containing more than 1,000 films, present the beliefs and practices of the Scientology religion and the life and legacy of Founder L. Ron Hubbard. The Information Center also offers a detailed overview of the renowned Church-sponsored humanitarian programs—including a worldwide human rights education initiative; far-reaching drug education, prevention and rehabilitation programs; a global network of literacy and learning centers; and the Scientology Volunteer Minister Program, which has become one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. The Information Center is open morning to night for visitors to tour at their leisure and return as often as they wish.

The Church’s Chapel provides for Scientology congregational gatherings, including Sunday Services, Weddings and Naming Ceremonies—as well as a host of events open to members of all faiths in the name of community collaboration. The new Church further includes multiple seminar rooms and classrooms, in addition to dozens of rooms for Scientology auditing (spiritual counseling).

Ideal Church Organizations (Ideal Orgs) realize the fulfillment of Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s vision for the religion. They not only provide the ideal facilities to service Scientologists on their ascent to greater states of spiritual awareness and freedom, but are also designed to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground for cooperative efforts to uplift citizens of all denominations.

