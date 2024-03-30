Citizens Commission on Human Rights Exposes Dangerous Facts About Psychiatry’s New Celebrity Fad: Ketamine ‘Therapy’

Los Angeles chapter of CCHR held an open house at the Church of Scientology to expose the dangers of so-called “ketamine infusion therapy”

In the wake of the untimely passing of beloved actor Matthew Perry, whose toxicology report revealed elevated levels of ketamine, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and the Los Angeles chapter of Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) hosted a forum and open house to raise awareness of the dangers of so-called ketamine infusion therapy. Hosting the event was Erin Godley from the Los Angeles chapter of CCHR Los Angeles. Dr. Allan Sosin, Founder and Medical Director of the Institute for Progressive Medicine, provided insight into the risk and potential consequences of ketamine use and answered questions posed by those attending.

Erin Godley from CCHR Los Angeles hosted an open house on the off-label use of ketamine.

Matthew Perry’s tragic demise has spotlighted the urgent need for public education on the potential risks of off-label use of this drug. Despite his long history of drug abuse, he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy—a procedure that has never been approved by the FDA.

Medscape, an online resource for physicians and healthcare professionals, reports “The number of ketamine clinics has risen dramatically, with little to no overght, and that “this comes at a time when recreational use of ketamine, known on the street as ‘Special K,’ is rising, and reports to poison control centers and drug seizures by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) are climbing.”

According to USA Today, experts such as Dr. Peter Grinspoon from Massachusetts General Hospital have revealed inherent dangers of ketamine therapy, particularly for individuals with a history of substance abuse. Dr. Fahmi Farah, a cardiologist in Fort Worth, Texas, says ketamine is “not a normal drug to be used by a regular person at all.” She emphasized ketamine is traditionally used in controlled medical settings such as operating rooms. It is not authorized for treatment of depression, anxiety and drug dependency.

The New York Times reports that while “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of an opioid, buprenorphine” contributed to Perry’s death, the autopsy “ascribed his death primarily to ‘the acute effects of ketamine.’”

Citizens Commission on Human Rights International has called for an inquiry into the risks of ketamine, often dispensed through unregulated ketamine infusion clinics.

