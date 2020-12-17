FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Clergy and Community Leaders Unite in the Bronx for a Peace March to End the Violence



The Church of Scientology Harlem and New York Chapter of United in Peace Foundation took to the streets this week to protest gun violence and promote peace.

Violence has surged this year and New York City Police report 115 shootings last month compared to 51 in November 2019. On behalf of the United for Peace Foundation, Reverend Phil Hargrow of the Church of Scientology of Harlem and a team of volunteers marched to the Bronx Borough Courthouse, where they joined other community and faith leaders in a rally to stop the bloodshed.

“We are not going to allow violence to become the new normal in our streets,” said Hargrow.



According to the Bronx Times, the rally was the brainchild of Marion Frampton, founder of TBS New Direction Mentoring Program, a nonprofit that works with former gang members. Frampton wants clergy of all denominations to come together to bring attention to and help find a solution to this problem.

The Church of Scientology Harlem joined in the march and rally with Trinity Memorial Baptist Church, Interfaith Center of USA, Celtic Cross Old Catholic Church, United Christian Baptist Church, National Action Network Arts and Culture Committee, The Way To Happiness Foundation, Peace December, National Latino Peace Officers Association, International Human Rights Commission and African Diaspora For Justice.

The media interviewed faith leaders on this initiative to counter the increase in violent crime.

United in Peace Foundation is a multiethnic, multifaith popular movement to bring peace to our inner cities. Beginning in Los Angeles in 2012, the Harlem chapter of United in Peace was formed in 2017.

United in Peace volunteers give out copies of the 1995 Million Man March Pledge and The Way to Happiness, a common-sense moral code written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. Its precepts are embraced by people of all faiths. Law enforcement and government leaders have recognized and acknowledged reductions in violence and crime rates in neighborhoods touched by the Peace Rides.

After the march, a mobile unit provided by NYC Laboratories conducted free rapid tests for COVID-19 to many of the participants and others. Members of the NYPD escorted the march.

