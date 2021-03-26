Community Partners Join Forces With the 3rd Kansas City Peace Ride to End the Violence

Kansas City groups come together to work for change and end the violence as homicides now outpace 2020 numbers.

Saturday, March 27, cars, motorcycles, SUVs, trucks, and show cars will begin lining up along Spring Valley Park Road off 29th Street at 2 p.m for the 3rd Kansas City United in Peace Ride and Rally. The rally and entertainment begins at 3 and will continue as riders take off at 3:30 on a route that brings them through the city and back to the park for more entertainment.

Last year’s Peace Ride launched the movement in Kansas City, MO.

The free event will continue until 6 p.m. Anyone wanting a more peaceful Kansas City is invited to join the movement and help work toward positive solutions.

“We are working to create a movement of action and hope in the city,” says Bennette Seaman, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City. “Too many people are being killed. In most cases, these senseless deaths begin with a disagreement. As a community, we have to reach out and help others find a better way to resolve their differences. Conflicts should not result in such a tragic end.”

The Kansas City United in Peace Ride and Rally is organized by the Church of Scientology of Kansas City in coordination with United in Peace Foundation, The Way to Happiness Foundation, the KCOGs, PSS, Mo Solar Apps, Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Justice & Dignity Center Coalition, One Love, Ground Level Ministries, Happy Foods, Youth Talk Spill the Tea Talk, and local car clubs.

The Peace Ride and Rally unites diverse communities to take action against mounting homicides.

The centerpiece of the Peace Ride is The Way to Happiness, the common-sense moral code written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The booklet promotes positive change and leads the way to a better, more peaceful life.

