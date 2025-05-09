FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Community Rallies to Honor Firefighters at LA Fires Hero Awards Gala, Paving the Way for a Resilient Los Angeles

In an unforgettable night of valor and unity, the LA Fires Hero Awards Gala illuminated the Church of Scientology Valley drawing hundreds of attendees to pay tribute to the fearless firefighters who battled the catastrophic wildfires that recently scorched Los Angeles and its surrounding regions. This stirring event united firefighters, grassroots organizations, and community leaders in a shared mission to honor heroism and forge a stronger, safer future for the city.

The Los Angeles Scientology Volunteer Ministers receive the American Red Cross Honor Award for Meritorious Group Volunteerism at the LA Fires Hero Awards Gala on March 29, 2025, in recognition of their tireless relief efforts during and after the Los Angeles Fires of January 2025. Over 2,600 volunteers contributed to aiding the city through recovery projects and community service.

Hosted by the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response, the gala spotlighted the extraordinary bravery of firefighters at the City, County, and State levels, while also celebrating the tireless efforts of grassroots groups providing critical aid to fire-affected communities. The star-studded evening featured celebrity presenters Grant Cardone, renowned entrepreneur, and Rebecca Minkoff, celebrated fashion designer, who lent their voices to this powerful cause.

“We’re here tonight not only to honor our firefighters but to celebrate the remarkable teamwork that has risen from the ashes of this tragedy,” declared Susanna Kaneer of the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response. “We are immensely proud to recognize every firefighter at the City, County, and State levels as the true heroes of what have been the most devastating fires in California’s modern history.”

A Night of Recognition and Inspiration

The gala’s centerpiece was a moving award ceremony, where individual acts of courage were brought to light. Among the honorees was a firefighter who saved countless lives in his neighborhood despite the absence of an evacuation order, and a Fire Captain who, alongside his son and brother, heroically protected not only their own homes but an entire street from the inferno.

Representatives from the LA City Fire Department, Los Angeles County Firefighters, and Cal Fire Firefighters, Local 2881, accepted awards on behalf of all first responders who confronted the blazes head-on. Notable recipients included Jacob Raabe, LAFD Fire Captain; Dave Gillotte, President of Los Angeles County Firefighters; and Tim Edwards, President of Cal Fire Firefighters, Local 2881.

In a poignant address, Mr. Gillotte reflected on the unprecedented challenges faced: “Despite overwhelming odds, thousands of my brothers and sisters responded—some even off-duty—to save lives and property during the Eaton and Palisades Fires. With seven major fires burning simultaneously in LA County, we were tested beyond measure. Yet, thanks to our training, skill, and sheer determination, we engaged in the largest firefight in the history of the LA County Fire Department. This is our calling. We are proud to rebuild LA alongside our community partners here today.”

LAFD Fire Captain Jacob Raabe (left) and Dave Gillotte, President of Los Angeles County Firefighters (right), stand proud at the LA Fires Hero Awards Gala on March 29, 2025, receiving honors for their heroic efforts during the Eaton and Palisades Fires, among the most devastating in California’s history.

A Shared Commitment to Recovery

The event also shone a light on the collaborative spirit driving recovery efforts. Sandy Hughes, Assistant Director of External Relations for the American Red Cross, praised the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, stating, “With all that the Scientology Volunteer Ministers have done—and continue to do—in these disaster relief efforts, it is only fitting for you to receive such accolades as well. In our eyes, you too are heroes.” In a touching moment, representatives of the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response received a letter of appreciation from the Red Cross, honoring the dedication of over 2,600 Volunteer Ministers who have supported LA fire relief.

The evening concluded with a forward-looking address by a representative from the Wildfire Conservancy Advisory Board, who outlined a vision for a more sustainable, fire-resilient Los Angeles and emphasized the importance of supporting first responders in their own recovery journeys.

LA Fires Hero Awards Gala Master of Ceremonies at Church of Scientology Valley on March 29, 2025

A City United in Strength

As the night drew to a close, one message resonated above all: while the fires tested Los Angeles to its core, the city’s heart beats stronger than ever. Firefighters, grassroots organizations, and everyday residents stand shoulder to shoulder, committed to rebuilding a safer, more united Los Angeles for generations to come.

About Scientology Volunteer Ministers

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program, initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1970s, is a global outreach effort supported by the Church of Scientology to provide practical assistance and spiritual aid during times of crisis. Guided by the motto, “Something Can Be Done About It,” Volunteer Ministers offer help wherever it is needed, from disaster zones to local communities. They have responded to major catastrophes worldwide, including the 9/11 attacks, Hurricane Katrina, and the 2004 Southeast Asia tsunami, providing relief to hundreds of thousands. Trained to address physical, emotional, and spiritual needs, their iconic yellow tents and shirts are a beacon of hope at disaster sites and community events alike. For more information, visit volunteerministers.org.