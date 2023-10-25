FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Culture Night at the Church of Scientology Helps the Curious Find Out More



The Church of Scientology of Denmark welcomed hundreds of visitors who toured the Church to learn about Scientology

The Church of Scientology set out a red carpet for Kulturnatten (Culture Night), welcoming hundreds to their home in the heart of Copenhagen.

From the start of the city-wide event at 6 p.m. until midnight, guests toured through the Church’s information center, its chapel, and rooms set aside for providing the religion’s spiritual counseling (called auditing) and training. They also saw the Office of L. Ron Hubbard—a facility in every Church of Scientology that honors the legacy of the religion’s Founder and stands in testament that the Church is true to Mr. Hubbard’s writings and ideals.

Scientologists were on hand to answer questions and refer visitors to Mr. Hubbard’s books and courses where they could gain more in-depth information.

Many learned about the Scientology e-meter and how it works with a “stress test.” A shortened term for electropsychometer, the e-meter is a religious artifact used as a spiritual guide in auditing. It is for use only by a Scientology minister or a Scientology minister-in-training to help the individual locate and confront areas of spiritual upset or distress. Others took personality tests to help pinpoint areas to concentrate on to improve their lives and relationships and were directed to services that would help them do so.

The Scientology Information Center is open every day. It includes more than 500 videos on the beliefs and practices of the Scientology religion, its humanitarian and social betterment programs and the life and legacy of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

While touring, many commented on the care with which the Church restored the historical and architectural features of the neoclassical building that was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in May 2017 at the grand opening of the Church of Scientology Denmark. The 40,000-square-foot edifice was constructed in 1796 after the “Great Fire” of Copenhagen destroyed the city's historic center.

Kulturnatten is an annual city-wide event that celebrates the diversity of Copenhagen by providing residents and visitors an intimate view of the city’s museums, churches, exhibition halls, art galleries, humanitarian organizations and political and cultural institutions. This was the fifth time the Church of Scientology Denmark participated in Kulturnatten.

The Church of Scientology Denmark is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all cultures and denominations. Anyone wishing to learn more is invited to visit the Church at Nytorv 11. It is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. — 11:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. Or watch Destination: Scientology — Copenhagen on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



