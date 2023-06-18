FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Czech Sports Event Featured on the Scientology Network Helps Save Young Lives



The 20th anniversary Cyclo-Run is speeding its way through the Czech Republic. Learn more on Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Since 2013, runners and cyclists from the Czech Republic have dedicated two weeks each year to protect youth from the ravages of drug abuse and addiction. Called a Cyclo-Run because they cycle and run throughout the country, this year’s event launched from Český Těšín, a city in Eastern Czechia near the border of Poland.

The city’s mayor welcomed the athletes and signed a proclamation pledging to help make Český Těšín a drug-free city. He was joined by the head of the school department, the chief of the municipal police and other officials in welcoming the team and thanking them for their drug education and prevention campaign.





Some 100 local youths then ran with the athletes to launch the Cyclo-Run on its two-week cycling and running tour of the country. They accompanied the team as they headed to Třinec, the next stop on the tour—a city where Drug-Free Czech Republic volunteers have been providing drug education in local schools for the past 10 years. There too the mayor greeted the team and signed a Drug-Free City proclamation.

Drug education and prevention is an urgent priority for the country according to the most recent data compiled from a Europe-wide wastewater analysis by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA). The study found Czechia remains home to Europe's largest concentration of methamphetamine use and is also among countries with the greatest use of ecstasy (MDMA) and cannabis.

In addition to the annual cyclo-runs, Drug-Free Czech Republic volunteers carry out drug education and prevention activities throughout the year.