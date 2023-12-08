FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Documentary on the Church of Scientology Response to the Pandemic Shows No Matter How Grave The Situation, Something Can Be Done About It



The premiere of “Operation: Something Can Be Done About It.” inspires hope and help

Scientology Churches across the country invited the community to join them for the premiere of Operation: Something Can Be Done About It. The feature-length documentary produced by Scientology Media Productions aired on International Volunteer Day, December 5. The film documents the response of the Church of Scientology to the Covid pandemic, not only to help parishioners and staff but to reach out indiscriminately on an unparalleled scale across the globe to ensure the safety of every sector of society. A sampling of feedback shows the film’s impact

“What they did for our police department during Covid was hands down an absolute blessing,” said a police officer the Church helped with sanitization. “In a time of complete panic and fear, they stepped up with help.... I am proud to have worked alongside every member.”



“You did not let your volunteers or staff sit there but you gave them a way to do something and told them, ‘OK, let’s go. We are doing this,’” said a neighbor.

Referring to the Church’s initiative to provide essential information on how to stay well and prevent the spread of the virus, a human rights leader and author said, “It was very enlightening the way the documentary showed how you educate those who don’t know, especially in impoverished areas. You teach people where they don’t know. You empower people.”

The pandemic had an indelible effect on the entire generation who lived through it. Many have not yet recovered. So, in many ways, the message that “Something can be done about it” is as important now as it was over the past three years.

“What stands out to me the most is how everyone got together and helped people,” said a woman who volunteers with a Christian program that helps at-risk youth.

“We are all about humanity,” said a teacher who attended the premiere. “So, it was very inspiring. The community is still recovering. Without people like you helping, I don’t know where we’d be.”

In a lecture in 1958, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard spoke of the philosophy that informs this and so many other aspects of Scientology: “Scientology helps people to help one another. This is the message of all prophets in all ages. Help one another. It is a formula for life that cannot fail. It is the message of Scientology.”

Watch Operation: Something Can Be Done About It on the Scientology Network, airing on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.