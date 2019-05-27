FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Drug-Free World Brings Drug Education to the Estes Park Safety Fair

Sharing the truth about drugs with Colorado first responders

With opioid deaths spiraling out of control and police and emergency response personnel more and more frequently tasked with saving overdose victims’ lives, Foundation for a Drug-Free World reached out to those attending the Estes Park Safety Fair with an effective tool—the Truth About Drugs Initiative.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes drug prevention as “the best strategy” for preventing drug addiction—getting to young people with fact-based education before they begin to experiment with drugs.

Volunteers from the Colorado chapter of Drug-Free World set up a booth at the safety fair to inform safety personnel, educators and parents of the drug prevention resources available to them free of charge: booklets, lesson plans, educator guides, audiovisual materials—everything needed to get through to kids with the truth about drugs.

They also handed out copies of Truth About Drugs booklets and encouraged those attending the fair to sign a pledge to live drug-free.

Author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “The planet has hit a barrier which prevents any widespread social progress—drugs and other biochemical substances. These can put people into a condition which not only prohibits and destroys physical health but which can prevent any stable advancement in mental or spiritual well-being.”

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. As shown on a program on the Scientology TV Network, this support makes it possible for the Foundation to provide drug education booklets, videos and educator guides free of charge to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.

For more information, visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website or watch The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories on the Scientology Network.