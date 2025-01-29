FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Drug-Free World Tackles Drug Abuse at Super Bowl LIX

Drug-Free World’s message at the Super Bowl: Don’t let drugs tackle you before you reach the end zone. Learn the truth about drugs.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LIX, Foundation for a Drug-Free World turns its focus to a different contest—the fight to keep kids off drugs. Drug-Free World volunteers and Scientology Churches across the U.S. will be setting out for New Orleans to help millions avoid the tragedy of addiction and overdose.

Drug-Free World volunteers in Las Vegas in 2024 at Super Bowl LVIII

The importance of this intervention is critical in light of fentanyl. This drug is a classic example that the maxim “What you don’t know won’t hurt you” is a lie. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is “the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.” But the cold, hard truth is that unbeknownst to those consuming illicit drugs and those purchased over the internet, many contain lethal amounts of fentanyl as additives.

In 2023, the DEA seized more than 79.5 million fentanyl-laced fake pills.

The 2023 seizures equate to more than 376.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

Of the seized pills containing fentanyl, seven out of 10 of those tested contained potentially deadly quantities of the drug.

Poisoning deaths (including poisoning by fentanyl-laced pills) are the leading killer of Americans age 18 to 45.

To learn more about Drug-Free World’s outreach at the Super Bowl, watch an episode of Voices for Humanity on NFL Hall of Famer and international Drug-Free World spokesperson Marshall Faulk on the Scientology Network.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World was formed in 2006 to serve as a primary distributor of educational materials and to develop new materials to meet the challenge of continually changing drug trends. The Foundation has grown to a network of some 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, it provides the secular Truth About Drugs program and materials free of charge to anyone wishing to take action to address this urgent issue.

Through a worldwide network of volunteers, millions of drug prevention booklets have been distributed, and tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries. These materials and activities have helped people around the world learn about the destructive effects of drugs and thereby make the decision for themselves not to use them. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Noting the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”











