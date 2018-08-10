FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Education Can Help Prevent Synthetic Drug Overdose

Foundation for a Drug-Free World fights back against record synthetic overdose deaths in Washington, D.C.

Synthetic drug overdose dominated many conversations at seven drug education booths at National Night Out in Washington D.C. The booths were set up by the D.C. chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World this week. Why seven? The reason was in the numbers: D.C. ambulances responded to more than 300 synthetic drug overdose calls in one recent 10-day period. The volunteers wanted to get out the truth about drugs to as many people as possible, to make a change in this devastating statistic. And with the Truth About Drugs initiative, they know they can.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that offers the simple but powerful Truth About Drugs booklets, “They Said…They Lied” public service announcements and award-winning Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories documentary. These materials present the unvarnished truth about drugs and alcohol to give young people the information they need to make an informed decision not to take drugs.

“If we can save one life we are winning, but with this program, we can save hundreds and save our city.”

One of the 14 sections of the Foundation’s drug education curriculum deals with synthetic drugs. These materials don’t pull any punches. Unfortunately, synthetics are marketed to youth with the false promise of being “a safe high”—a statement utterly disproven by D.C.’s recent synthetic drug overdose stats.

“Our youth, our family members, our friends need to be educated about drugs,” said Rev. Susan Taylor of the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office, which promotes fact-based drug education to prevent drug abuse and addiction. “We are working in coalition with government agencies, parents, police, other drug education programs, churches, teachers and many other organizations. If we can save one life we are winning, but with this program, we can save hundreds and save our city.”

National Night Out is a crime-prevention program that promotes partnership between police and the communities they serve.

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. As shown on a program on the Scientology TV Network, this support makes it possible for the Foundation to provide drug education booklets, videos and educator guides free of charge to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.