Food Giveaway Hands Out Enough Food to Feed 2,600 Over Memorial Day Weekend



More than 2,600 boxes of food were delivered Saturday, May 29, at a food giveaway at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles organized by the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce and the Guatemala Immigrant Association of Los Angeles.

Cars streamed through the Church’s parking lot where Scientology Volunteer Ministers, in their signature yellow jackets, placed boxes of food into cars.

The past year has created financial hardships and food insecurity for many L.A. families. In fact, the Los Angeles Food Bank estimates that as many as 25 percent of L.A. residents are struggling to access nutritious food.

“We are delighted to be able to assist the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce in their humanitarian effort and bring some support to families over the Memorial Day weekend,” said Susanna Johansson, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles.



Originally scheduled to go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., cars kept arriving and volunteers continued distributing food through the rest of the afternoon.

This was the second monthly East Hollywood food giveaway organized by the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Almanac, more than 270,000 Guatemalans live in the Greater Los Angeles area. L.A. County is home to the largest Hispanic and Latinx population of any county in the United States. This community has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

