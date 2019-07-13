FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Freedom from Drug Abuse is the Message of the Drug-Free Soccer Tournament



The sixth annual Drug-Free Tournament of Cagliari, Italy, promotes that when you kick drugs, everyone wins



In Cagliari, the capital of the Italian island of Sardinia, four teams met on International Day Against Drug Abuse for a mini soccer tournament to promote drug-free living in a tournament promoting the drug prevention initiative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Now in its sixth year, the tournament was organized by Foundation for a Drug-Free World Sardinia and was televised on Sardinia 1 TV.

The Foundation promotes sports as a healthy alternative to drug abuse, saying “when someone kicks drugs, everyone wins.”

The event was made possible by the support of the Sardinian chapter of MSP Italia, a nonprofit association for the promotion of sports, and by the hospitality of Polisportiva Johannes, which made the playing field available.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World team won the final match, beating a team of local TV journalists. Their victory this year was in no small measure thanks to the participation of former pro football (soccer) player Gianni Roccotelli.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiative.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Foundation, making it possible to provide these materials free of charge to community leaders, groups and educators for their use in dealing with this vital subject.

According to humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, “Research demonstrates that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

