Halloween Magic and Fun for Local Families at the Church of Scientology 

A safe and exciting Halloween party for kids of all ages launched the holiday season at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

Neighbors and friends joined staff and volunteers from the Church of Scientology to make Halloween 2022 a safe and memorable holiday for neighborhood children. More than 2,000 took part in the annual Halloween street fair October 31 on L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood.

There was plenty of popcorn and cotton candy. Ghouls, witches and skeletons joined Winnie-the-Pooh and a life-sized Minion to hand out 120,000 pieces of trick-or-treat candy and pose for Halloween photos. And face-painting and the reptile petting zoo vied with the pumpkin-carving booths for the most popular activity.

“So many people contributed to making this a special day for local children,” said Susanna Kaneer, Church of Scientology Community Affairs Director for the greater Los Angeles area. “Neighbors and friends, local Scientologists, and Church staff who manned the trick-or-treat stations and photo booths and contributed candy and other treats had as much fun as the children and their parents. We love to see families attend our community events and then bring friends and neighbors with them to the next one to join the fun. That’s what these events are all about. We are here for the community.”

Families were also invited to come for the annual Community Holiday Lighting Ceremony Saturday, November 19, to help "flip the switch" on two city blocks of holiday lights and stay for the hot cocoa, live music, and winter-themed family fun.

