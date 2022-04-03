FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Happiness: Something Worth Sharing Says Madrid-Based Scientology Foundation



Volunteers from the Scientology Churches and Missions of Spain and the nonprofit Fundacion Mejora reach out to their communities with ‘The Way to Happiness’ to improve the quality of life.

“True joy and happiness are valuable,” begins The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living, written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1981. Some 200 years earlier, Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence including the pursuit of happiness as an unalienable right. And in 2011, the UN General Assembly echoed these concepts by adopting a resolution recognizing happiness as a “fundamental human goal.”

But is there a way to achieve happiness—a tool by which anyone may guarantee or improve his or her chances of benefiting from this cherished state? That is the purpose of The Way to Happiness and the reason the booklet has inspired an international movement.

“Happiness lies in engaging in worthwhile activities,” wrote Mr. Hubbard in the epilogue of The Way to Happiness, a book containing 21 basic principles or precepts. These “point the way to a less dangerous and happier life.” So on International Day of Happiness, the Mejora Foundation and volunteers from Scientology Churches and Missions of Spain joined Scientologists and like-minded people the world over who marked the day by sharing this booklet in their neighborhoods and the busy streets of their cities.

They encouraged those they shared the booklet with to give copies to friends whose happiness is important to them. And they invited them to take a free online course on The Way to Happiness Foundation website.

They also suggested they visit the Scientology Network, which features the award-winning The Way to Happiness book on film in 17 languages. The network also documents the work of humanitarians who use The Way to Happiness to uplift their communities and countries.

Episodes show how the booklet helped:

* Broker peace among warring gangs in South Central Los Angeles

* Reduce crime in inner-city Denver neighborhoods

* Transform a poverty-stricken village in Zambia into one on its way to sustainability

* Awaken hardened Colombian soldiers—once notorious for their extrajudicial killing of innocent civilians—to their responsibility for preserving the lives and welfare of their fellow citizens.

Foundation MEJORA was established in 2015 by the Church of Scientology of Spain. It is registered in that country’s National Registry of Foundations and in 2019 it achieved consultive status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council, ECOSOC, one of the six principal organs of the United Nations.



The National Church of Scientology of Spain was dedicated in 2004 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. It is an Ideal Scientology Church, located in the heart of Madrid. It is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations.







