Help Line Offers Solace and Comfort to Those in Need of Someone to Talk to

Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology of Torino and the Civil Protection Volunteers of the Scientology Community (Pro.Civi.Co.S) set up a helpline for those needing a kind word, someone to listen, and simple words of encouragement.

Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Torino and Pro.Civi.Co.S Torino, the Civil Defense Volunteers of the Scientology Community, set up a telephone line called "Words of Comfort"—a helpline for anyone needing someone to talk to.

The volunteers decided to provide this service after seeing the toll created by eleven months of uncertainty, restrictions and financial and relationship stress.

Since the pandemic began, Pro.Civi.Co.S, who are trained in civil protection and in the technology of the Scientology Volunteer Minister, have been helping relieve the demand on overtaxed civic agencies by providing community service.

Teams of volunteers shop and deliver food and prescriptions to those confined to their homes. Others provide food for needy families. They carry out crowd control at testing sites and medical tents at hospitals.

And one thing has become clear: There are people all over in need of a kind word, someone to listen, words of encouragement when they feel overwhelmed, and practical suggestions to help them resolve what appear to be insurmountable problems.

The new helpline, which the volunteers call “Words of Comfort,” is open to anyone in need of help.



In developing the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program in the mid-1970s, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.

“How does a Volunteer Minister accomplish these miracles? Basically, he uses the technology of Scientology to change conditions for the better—for himself, his family, his groups, friends, associates and for Mankind.”

