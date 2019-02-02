FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helping Atlanta Tackle Drugs at Super Bowl LIII

With the eyes of the world on Atlanta, Drug-Free World and friends focus on ending the overdose epidemic with effective drug education.

As sports fans poured into Atlanta this week, Foundation for a Drug-Free World mobilized with its Truth About Drugs initiative, because while the Rams take on the Patriots, there is an even greater battle raging throughout America with the opioid epidemic now killing 47,000 annually.

The world’s largest non-governmental drug information and prevention program, Foundation for a Drug-Free World has distributed more than 118 million drug education booklets in 188 countries in 20 languages and is putting 500,000 copies into the hands of local residents and those traveling to Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

When NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk went on the air on Fox & Friends to give his predictions on the game, he also talked about his partnership with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and the importance of understanding what drugs are and what they do. Sports 1 Marketing CEO David Meltzer delivered that message on radio shows live from Atlanta.

Former NFL safety Nick Ferguson briefed athletes in town for the game on the power of the Drug-Free World campaign. Retired Harlem Globetrotter Bobby Hunter and Foundation for a Drug-Free World of the Americas President Ben Fialkoff educated public officials on the need for effective drug prevention. And drug prevention crusader Steered Straight’s Michael DeLeon brought the message right into local classrooms.

A huge jumbotron drove around town playing award-winning Drug-Free World public service announcements. And a marching band bearing a Drug-Free World banner made sure everyone heard the message.

Volunteers from across the country headed for Atlanta and loaded up with Truth About Drugs booklets, determined to hand out half a million copies before the weekend was over. Their goal? To make overdose deaths a thing of the past.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Foundation, making it possible to provide these materials free of charge to community leaders, groups and educators for their use in dealing with this vital subject.