Helping Commerce Neighbors Feel Secure and Proud in Their Homes



Bridge Publications, TreePeople, and California Beauty Nursery joined forces to help elderly residents with disabilities care for and enjoy their lawns while contributing to a more beautiful neighborhood.

This month, volunteers from Bridge Publications Inc., TreePeople, and California Beauty Nursery, in coordination with City of Commerce Mayor Hugo Argumedo, launched an initiative to help elderly residents and those with disabilities care for their lawns. Their plan was not only to provide a more welcoming environment for these residents, but also to upgrade Commerce neighborhoods.

The volunteers took a page from The Way to Happiness, the nonreligious moral code of 21 precepts by author, humanitarian, and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

The activity was a living example of how The Way to Happiness can inspire activities that uplift the individual and the community.



The finished lawn was a gift from the volunteers to an elderly resident who was unable to care for it on her own.

Precept 20 of The Way to Happiness is “Try to Treat Others as You Would Want Them to Treat You.”



“This is a positive version of ’The Golden Rule,’’’ wrote Mr. Hubbard. “If one were to think over how he or she would like to be treated by others, one would evolve the human virtues. Just figure out how you would want people to treat you.”

Among these virtues are such attitudes as kindness, consideration, compassion, respect, friendliness, and treating people with dignity—which were part and parcel of the way the volunteers embraced this project.

The volunteers presented the finished product to the neighbor.

Bridge Publications is planning more projects like this and encourages others to join them in caring for the lawns of the elderly or those with disabilities. To take part in this initiative, contact Camila Gonzalez at (323) 888-6200 or email cgonzalez@bridgepub.com.

