Helping Kansas Community Pick Up the Pieces After Devastating Tornado

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Kansas City helped families clean up when a mile-wide twister tore through Linwood, Kansas.

“There was nothing left but the foundation,” said one of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers responding to the tornado that rampaged through Linwood, Kansas, at 170 mph, damaging or destroying a dozen homes. “So we pitched in and did anything we could to help the family.”

A team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Kansas City responded when a mile-wide tornado descended on the town.

The community of 400 was devastated by the impact of the twister. Families needed help cleaning up what was left of their homes and salvaging what they could find, and the Volunteer Ministers pitched in, moving furniture and hauling out debris.

The tornado left many with little worth salvaging, and the volunteers helped families find anything they could in the rubble.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid 1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

In creating the Volunteer Ministers program, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”