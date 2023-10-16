FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helping Promote Understanding at an Interfaith Panel at the Church of Scientology



World Peace Day interfaith program focused on fostering peace through understanding

The Church of Scientology Pasadena brought together leaders and representatives of diverse religious traditions for International Day of Peace to foster dialogue, mutual respect and understanding.

The panel focused on religious freedom, a right endorsed by the United Nations adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

The program was organized by the Church of Scientology Pasadena in coordination with the local chapter of Youth for Human Rights International. The Church and its members support this human rights educational initiative, inspired by the words of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



Soraya Deen of the Muslim Women Speakers led the panel that included Sharooz Ash of the Zoroastrian faith, Keith McCarthy of the Unification Church, and Eric Brackett of the Church of Scientology.



A platform for open and meaningful conversations, panelists shared their unique perspectives and explored common beliefs and principles. Thought-provoking questions were posed that challenged preconceived ideas and increased empathy. The focus was the importance placed on beliefs of peace, compassion, and social justice within their respective faiths.

“This has been an opportunity for us to come together and learn from one another,” said Karla Bartholomew, Director of Public Affairs of the Church of Scientology of Pasadena. “Panelists agreed that it dispelled stereotypes and fostered dialogue and confirmed their commitment to building a more compassionate and inclusive society.”

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is the youth component of United for Human Rights (UHR), an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to inspiring youth to become advocates for tolerance and peace through education on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Church of Scientology and its members support this human rights educational initiative, inspired by the words of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream."

The Church of Scientology Pasadena is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010



For more information, visit the Church of Scientology Pasadena at 35 South Raymond Ave. in Old Pasadena, open Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.