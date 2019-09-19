FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helping Those Who Are Helping the Bahamas



Scientology Volunteer Ministers, bringing food and supplies to those in need in the Bahamas.

The goodwill and hard work of organizations such as World Central Kitchen (WCK) and Royal Caribbean Cruises is making the cleanup after Hurricane Dorian much easier for families in the Bahamas to bear.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers joined Royal Caribbean Cruise personnel, packaging meals the chefs prepared.

WCK reports they have cooked and delivered more than 250,000 meals and Royal Caribbean Cruise continues to live up to its promise to deliver thousands of meals each day.

It takes a lot of manpower to get this done, and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response Team is jumping in to help whenever needed, including assisting Royal Caribbean to package and box up meals, water and ice and load trucks with supplies. They have also adopted several neighborhoods, where they are delivering meals directly to families.

Hurricane Dorian was the strongest and deadliest storm on record in the Bahamas. It decimated entire sections of Abaco and Grand Bahama Island. “How long the recovery phase will take is up in the air,” said one of the Volunteer Ministers, “but what we do know is local officials are doing everything they can and more help is needed.”

After a lot of hard work, a hug like this makes it all worthwhile.

Trained Volunteer Ministers are needed. If you can help, contact your local Church of Scientology or International Volunteer Ministers Headquarters at (800) Help-4YU.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

