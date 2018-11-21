FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helping Those Whose Homes Were Destroyed by the Woolsey Fire

Scientology Volunteer Ministers help Agoura Hills community salvage what remains of their burned-out homes.

Volunteers arriving at the Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park November 20 were a welcome sight to those who lost everything when the Woolsey Fire burned the entire community to the ground 10 days before. It was urgent to locate personal items and anything of value in the debris before rain, predicted for the area over the next few days, makes it so much harder to find anything.

More than 100 Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) helped haul away burned-out remnants of mobile homes and sifted through twisted scraps of metal and ash using large wooden sieves in search of metal objects and anything not incinerated by the blaze.

Among the possessions recovered were rings and other jewelry, china, silverware, a Chinese horse sculpture, and ceramic school projects made by a resident’s children.

Some of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers at the Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park

Another team of VMs spent the day helping the Camarillo nonprofit animal shelter, Paw Works, relocate rescued animals from emergency shelters to others better equipped to provide care.

VMs are still needed to help people recover from the worst fires in California history, says the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response Coordinator. Anyone trained as a Volunteer Minister should contact their Scientology Church or VM headquarters at 1 (800) 435-7498.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.