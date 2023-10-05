FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

How Inner Peace Can Help Promote Peace in the World



With at least 23 wars raging in the world today and the future of Taiwan at risk, religious leaders gathered at the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung to align the power of religion to resolve conflicts and bring peace.

In the belief that the positive influence of religion can transform the world, the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung organized a multifaith open house to align the power of the country’s many faiths to bring peace and greater security to the country.

Taiwan, a country renowned for its support of democracy and religious freedom, faces many challenges to its future autonomy. Not the least of these is China’s continued military pressure.

The Church of Scientology Kaohsiung hosted 42 religious leaders for a multifaith forum. After a blessing ceremony, religious leaders shared their thoughts on the theme of the program: How religion brings inner peace and therefore world peace.

Those attending included religious leaders of a wide range of faiths and beliefs, from Buddhists and Taoists to the Taiwan Tienti Church, the Catholic Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Unification Family Association.

In his book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “There is no national problem in the world today which cannot be resolved by reason alone All factors inhibiting solution of the problem of war and weapons are arbitrary factors and have no more validity than the justified explanations of a thief or murderer ... Rationality alone can guide Man past these threats to his extinction.”

In 1976, in the article “Religious Influence in Society,” Mr. Hubbard addressed the role of religion in changing social mindsets that promote violence, irresponsibility and crime:

“Religion is the first sense of community. Your sense of community occurs by reason of mutual experience with others. Where the religious sense of community and with it real trust and integrity can be destroyed then that society is like a sand castle unable to defend itself against the inexorable sea.”

“When a culture has fallen totally away from spiritual pursuits into materialism, one must begin by demonstrating they are each a soul, not a material animal. From this realization of their own religious nature individuals can again come to an awareness of God and become more themselves.”



“By concentrating on spiritual values instead of criminality a new day may yet dawn for man.”

In his speech to those assembled, the president of Taiwan Taoism Association expressed his agreement that religion is crucial in the future of the country and the world: “We must use the power of our religion to change the world.”

The Church of Scientology Taiwan is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2016. An Ideal Scientology Organization is a Scientology Church configured to provide the full services of the Scientology religion to its parishioners and to the community. The Taiwan Ministry of the Interior has acknowledged the work of Taiwan Scientologists by presenting the Church with numerous annual Meritorious Religious Group Awards.

