FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

How Secular Programs Supported by the Church of Scientology Help and Empower Youth



In honor of International Youth Day, August 12, the Church of Scientology shares humanitarian initiatives to help young people set a positive course for their lives and thrive.



It’s a very challenging time for youth. On the eve of International Youth Day 2022:

Some 1.2 billion children are living in poverty worldwide.

About 152 million children age 5–17 are subject to child labor.

In the U.S., adolescent overdose deaths have doubled since 2010.

One-third of the world’s youth suffer from bullying.

In Colombia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World is redefining “cool” to get kids off drugs

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists are committed to providing youth with the tools they need to survive. One way they do this is by supporting humanitarian and social betterment programs:



United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights International are initiatives that help youth understand the 30 rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Their booklets and audiovisual materials make it simple to understand these rights and inspire them to become advocates for tolerance and peace.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World presents the truth about drugs with youth-friendly videos and booklets that help young people make the self-determined decision to live drug-free.

The Way to Happiness Foundation uplifts communities through The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. People of all faiths and none use this booklet to instill values and increase their own chances of survival and the survival of others.

Anyone wishing to use these initiatives is invited to watch Voices for Humanity, an original series on the Scientology Network. Episodes document how changemakers of all faiths, cultures and nations extend help to their communities and create positive change for youth through these humanitarian programs—all of them available free of charge thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists:

In Colombia, Ingrida Lingyte learned that 70 percent of youth believed that marijuana was not dangerous and that using drugs was cool. Knowing firsthand the devastation substance abuse causes, she and her team have redefined “cool” by reaching one-fifth of the population of Colombia with the Truth About Drugs.

Truth About Drugs. Indian actor and television personality Sheena Chohan is a Youth for Human Rights Ambassador. She reaches millions with her message of the importance of knowing human rights to make South Asia a safer place for everyone.

In Denver, Colorado, Rev. Leon Kelly is turning around the lives of ex-offenders and hard-core gang members with The Way to Happiness.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.











