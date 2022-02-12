FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

If You Missed National Pizza Day, It’s Not Too Late to Enjoy a Slice



Scientology Network presents Mr. Jim, the mastermind behind Mr. Jim’s Pizza.

National Pizza Day is celebrated annually on February 9. If you missed it, there’s still time to order out for your favorite combination of flavors. And you are invited to enjoy it while watching Meet a Scientologist: Jim Johnson—the story of the founder and owner of Mr. Jim’s pizza—on the Scientology Network.

Meet Scientologist Jim Johnson, founder of Mr. Jim’s Pizza

A native of Detroit, Johnson’s introduction to the foodservice business came from working at a McDonald’s as a teenager. Discovering Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, Johnson unlocked the confidence to fulfill his passion of owning his own business and in 1975, he established the first Mr. Jim’s Pizza in Michigan.

A family trip to the Dallas area revealed it was a “pizza-less” city, so in the late 1970s, he opened another shop there and was soon selling franchises throughout Texas and beyond. And Mr. Jim’s continues going strong.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were thankful just to stay open,” says Johnson. “I’m blessed with success. Sales keep going up, we’re hiring new employees.” In fact, in the first year of the pandemic, he opened five new stores and has continued going strong with over 50 locations throughout the nation.

Find out more about Jim Johnson’s secret recipe for success in his episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network.

Meet a Scientologist is an in-depth look into the lives of individual Scientologists from the frontiers of art, business, science, sports, entertainment and more. It is one of eight original series airing on the Scientology Network.

Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed on Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



