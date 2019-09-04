FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

In a World Riddled With Drugs, Chaplains Seek Solutions



Faced with the grim reality of drug addiction in the San Fernando Valley, a nonprofit organizes a drug-prevention seminar at the Church of Scientology.

The local director of Professional Chaplains Association nonprofit held a seminar at the Church of Scientology of the Valley last week to help chaplains deal with the devastation of drugs. They are faced all too often with families torn apart by a loved one’s addiction—or worse—with the tragedy of overdose deaths.

Bringing the Truth About Drugs to local chaplains

More than 50 chaplains and family members attended his two-hour presentation of The Truth About Drugs education initiative, which included public service announcements and sections of The Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories documentary, which features former drug users who speak frankly about how they were lured into using these substances and their devastating effect on their lives.

The director of the nonprofit explained that Drug-Free World believes kids are smart and when given the facts they can make informed decisions on what they want to make of their lives. Just by using these materials, chaplains can start turning the tide against drug abuse in their communities, he said.



He described tools anyone can use to help their congregations and communities.

One chaplain described how she uses the Truth About Drugs with the kids at her church. When her own kids were young, she never talked to them about drugs. Looking back, she can’t understand what she was thinking—leaving such a vital decision to chance. Many of their friends were not as fortunate—they turned to drugs. As a pastor for kids, she now emphasizes the importance of drug education.

Another chaplain said he treasures the materials that include booklets, audiovisual presentations, banners and posters, lesson plans, activities—anything a chaplain, teacher or parent would need to reach kids on this vital subject.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support Foundation for a Drug-Free World and make these materials available free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to handle the drug-abuse epidemic. After extensive social research, author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard called drugs “the single most destructive element present in our current culture.”

For more information, visit the Drug-Free World website or watch The Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories on the Scientology Network.

