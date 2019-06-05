FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

In Support of Truth, Right Conduct, Peace, Love and Nonviolence

Volunteers from The Way to Happiness Association of Toronto joined the Walk For Values 2019.

The Way to Happiness volunteers from the Church of Scientology Toronto joined peace-loving people from throughout the city who gathered at Nathan Phillips Square and walked together to show their support for the Walk for Values campaign. The walk was organized by the Sathya Sai School of Canada.

The Way to Happiness volunteers at the 2019 Walk for Values in Toronto

Walk for Values began in Toronto in 2003 and is now celebrated in 30 cities across Canada and the United States, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, and Malaysia. Its purpose is to raise awareness and respect for five human values: Truth, Right Conduct, Peace, Love and Nonviolence.

These values are shared by The Way to Happiness Association of Toronto, whose members live by the common-sense precepts of The Way to Happiness by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, which begins with these words:

True joy and happiness are valuable.

If one does not survive, no joy and no happiness are obtainable.

Trying to survive in a chaotic, dishonest and generally immoral society is difficult.

Any individual or group seeks to obtain from life what pleasure and freedom from pain that they can.

Your own survival can be threatened by the bad actions of others around you.

Your own happiness can be turned to tragedy and sorrow by the dishonesty and misconduct of others.

I am sure you can think of instances of this actually happening. Such wrongs reduce one’s survival and impair one’s happiness.

You are important to other people. You are listened to. You can influence others.

The happiness or unhappiness of others you could name is important to you.

Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives.

While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be.

Walk organizers ask each participant to pledge to practice one or more of the five values—truth, right conduct, peace, love and nonviolence—in their daily lives, to become better Canadians and Global Citizens.

The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness. Some 117 million copies have been distributed in 186 nations.

