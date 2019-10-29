FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

In the Mountains of Northern Thailand Springs New Hope

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Asian Goodwill Tour is Welcomed to the tribal village of Mae Salong near Thailand’s border with Myanmar and Laos.

In the mountain villages in the north of Thailand, life continues much as it has for centuries. It was here in a village north of the city of Chiang Rai near the borders of Myanmar and Laos that the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Asian Goodwill Tour opened its bright yellow pavilion to reach out to community and tribal leaders in the village of Mae Salong.

Uppermost in the minds of these leaders: how to improve the chances of youth to succeed in school, thus giving them the opportunity to determine their own future.

The Volunteer Ministers (VMs) conducted training and seminars in local schools on Study Technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. These skills open the door to learning any subject.

The VMs also provided assists—techniques developed by Mr. Hubbard that can speed healing by addressing the spiritual and emotional factors that predispose, precipitate or prolong illness or accidents. These powerful techniques are simple to learn and easy to use and those visiting the tent were eager to gain these new skills and use them on their friends and families.

In a region where medical care is often not available, assists, that address the spiritual and emotional factors in illness and injury, are an important tool.

Volunteer Ministers Goodwill Tours travel through Africa, South America, India, Asia, Central Europe, Russia, the South Pacific, Australia’s Outback and the Amazon, bringing practical help to communities no matter how remote. Goodwill Tours are a vital part of the Church’s social betterment mission.



In launching the Volunteer Ministers program, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Mr. Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

