Italian Scientologists Help Restore the Charm and Beauty of Their Local Parks



Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Brescia carry out park cleanups as part of their campaign to enrich the quality of life in their city.

As Spring brings the parks and other green spaces back to life, Scientologists from the Church of Scientology of Brescia celebrated the arrival of the season with a cleanup in Parco Gallo.

Dressed in their signature yellow jackets and caps, they spent the afternoon caring for one of the city’s favorite parks. They collected and discarded bottles, plastic, paper and aluminum packages and abandoned objects of all kinds.

Their project is aimed not only at restoring the beauty of the green space but also making it safer for local families. As in most of their park cleanups, the volunteers found and disposed of shards of broken glass and syringes.

Although Scientology Volunteer Ministers are probably best known for their international disaster response activities, local Scientologists set up their bright yellow tents in local parks and at fairs. They introduce their communities to the Scientology Tools for Life—19 free online courses containing technology for improving relationships, rescuing people from drug abuse, bettering literacy and communication skills, resolving conflicts, setting and accomplishing goals, and administering Scientology assists—techniques that address the spiritual and emotional factors in stress and trauma.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, calling on Scientologists to use what they know to redouble their efforts to aid their fellow man, has inspired tremendous growth in the Volunteer Ministers movement.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

