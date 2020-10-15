FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Joining Forces to Protect the Country and the Future



Since the pandemic struck, Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the Freewinds religious retreat have been helping at all levels of society to protect Aruba from the coronavirus.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Volunteer Ministers from the Freewinds have been making sure the community has what it needs to stay safe. Teams of volunteers are out every day disinfecting schools, churches, police and fire stations, supermarkets, homes for the elderly, and childcare facilities. Their purpose—to ensure the safety of the community and help Aruba get back to normal as rapidly as possible.

Volunteer Ministers have also handed out some 100,000 educational booklets throughout the island to help everyone understand how to keep themselves and their friends and families well in these challenging times. They also share with everyone they meet the public service announcements from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

A Volunteer Minister shares the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center with the principal of an Aruba school.

In a recent meeting with the man responsible for maintaining the safety of a local Methodist church, the volunteers showed him two public service announcements from the website: Cleaning & Sanitization and How to Keep Yourself and Others Well. He wants to share these with everyone. “Some people just don’t want to listen,” he said, “and these are the people who then cause trouble.”



After decontaminating the chapel of a Catholic church in the Standard Ville neighborhood, the person who cares for the property said, “Truly the things you are doing are well appreciated because we do not have the means to do this ourselves.”

The principal of one of the schools the Volunteer Ministers sanitized loved the public service announcements and said that these concepts are what they are trying to instill in the children. Another principal decided to post the videos on her Facebook.



In an online meeting with local officials, a former prime minister told the Volunteer Ministers that he is “very happy the Freewinds has docked in Aruba all this time and has been helping the community. You are a very good citizen of Aruba.”

The Freewinds is a religious retreat that marks for Scientologists the pinnacle of their journey to total spiritual freedom. Civic and religious leaders from throughout the islands and Latin America recognize the Freewinds as a place of profound personal renewal, but also as a source of solutions to meet their needs through the Church’s humanitarian programs and interfaith initiatives.



The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

