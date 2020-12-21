FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Joining Forces With the LAPD to Make Christmas Special for Underserved Kids



Despite COVID-19 cases surging in Los Angeles County, the Northeast Police Station and the Church of Scientology were determined to provide toys for children who would otherwise go without.

Los Angeles Church of Scientology Women’s Auxiliary members, who have helped with the LAPD Northeast Police Station Toy Drive for many years, collected and donated hundreds of toys this weekend to help make Christmas special despite the pandemic.

“The Church of Scientology has always backed up our toy drive. And this year, it was so important,” said Senior Lead Officer Lenny Davis. “Many of the usual collection points were not available due to Covid-19. We really appreciate how you assisted.”



Safety was uppermost in the minds of the Scientologists who participated in the toy drive. With COVID-19 cases surging in the county, they took great care to maintain the protocols the Church put together and published in its “Stay Well” campaign that can be accessed on the Scientology website.

“Our Christmas wish is for everyone in L.A. County to apply prevention protocols to the letter,” said Susanna Johannson, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Scientology Churches and Missions. “By doing so, we can bring down the numbers, stay safe and well, and start the new year right.”

