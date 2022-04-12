KC Church Forwards Drug Education in Honor of World Health Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Drug abuse is a leading health concern and a major factor in crime, domestic violence, and the destruction of families.



The Church of Scientology of Kansas City opened its doors Saturday, April 9, for a drug education seminar in honor of World Health Day.



Speakers introduced those attending to the Truth About Drugs education and prevention resources available through Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Those attending were invited to use the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs booklets and videos to reach youth on this vital subject. The materials provide young people with the facts, because when they know the truth, they are much more likely to make the right decision and choose a drug-free path.

The program featured two guest speakers who provided insight on how drugs affect the community.

First was Bobby Newman, who was announced as the new director of the Kansas City chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. Newman, director of Newman Interventions, told his own story of addiction and recovery. What he lived through inspired him to become a drug intervention specialist. Invited into the homes of those desperate to save a loved one from addiction, he routinely sees the impact of drugs, not just on the user, but also on their families.

Deputy Randall Vestal, a school resource officer (SRO), works to keep youth safe in school. He holds drug education seminars so students understand the consequences and they decide not to use drugs.

Vestal discussed the serious threat of the drug fentanyl to KC families. KCPD reports that from 2019 to 2020, KC metro saw a 149 percent increase in fentanyl overdose deaths.

Vestal is also concerned about how easily children can get their hands on marijuana. He made the point that it is not the same drug it used to be. Today’s marijuana is far more potent and psychoactive.

“As an SRO, I believe it is my duty to educate children on the dangers of drugs and alcohol in order to prevent them from becoming a statistic,” he said, inviting others to join him. “It takes a community to educate our children.”

“Foundation for a Drug-Free World exists to help others spread the drug-free message effectively. This is a crisis facing every community, and every community needs to be working to address it,” said Emma Ashton, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology, who hosted the seminar. “Some people might think this issue doesn’t directly affect them, but their neighbor, coworker, or even a family member might be influenced by drugs, leading them to make life-threatening mistakes that affect not only themselves but their friends and families. It is a concern we all share if we truly want a safer, happier world to live in.”

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard researched the effects of drug abuse on the mind, spirit and life. He wrote, “The planet has hit a barrier which prevents any widespread social progress—drugs and other biochemical substances. These can put people into a condition which not only prohibits and destroys physical health but which can prevent any stable advancement in mental or spiritual well-being.” And on a societal level, he wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Scientologists support the mission of Foundation for a Drug-Free World and work to provide materials and resources to reverse drug trends and end the destruction drug use inflicts on our communities and society.

For more information on the Truth About Drugs booklets and tools, visit https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts-booklets.html.

The Church of Scientology of Kansas City will continue to educate others on the danger of drugs and expand the reach of the Truth About Drugs initiative. To learn more about these activities or to sign up for the next Truth About Drugs seminar, contact Emma Ashton at (816) 753-6590.