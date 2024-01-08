FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kicking Off 2024 Right With the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Winter Festival and Family Fun Day



The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles wrapped up the holiday season and launched 2024 with a street festival for the East Hollywood community

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles Winter Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way started the new year right with a day filled with fun for the entire family.

The festival brought the Church’s holiday festivities to a close for another year with many more family fun days planned for 2024. But there is no need to wait for a special occasion to stop by the Church.

Anyone wishing to satisfy their curiosity about Scientology, the world’s youngest major religion, is welcome to visit any day of the year. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Come for a free personality test, a Dianetics seminar, or one of a wide variety of life improvement courses.

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



To learn more, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV channel 320, at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, or via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.