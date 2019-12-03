Launching the Holidays from Santa’s Home in Hollywood

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hundreds of children and their families were treated to a holiday show and toy giveaway with actor Jason Dohring at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland—Santa’s Home in Hollywood.

In a classic winter’s setting, surrounded by more than 50 evergreen trees, including Hollywood’s tallest Christmas tree, L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland hosted hundreds of children December 1 with entertainment, magical fun, and a toy giveaway led by actor Jason Dohring (Veronica Mars).

“This is a tradition started in 1983 when L. Ron Hubbard donated a giant Christmas tree to the children of Hollywood and has continued ever since,” said Dohring at the opening of Winter Wonderland, which coincides each year with the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

For more than three decades, L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of Angelenos—and tourists in town for the holidays from around the world. Winter Wonderland is designed in the motif of a Hollywood movie set, with Santa and his sleigh flying past the Hollywood sign and snow-covered Hollywood Hills. The set, in the heart of Hollywood, one block east of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland, is open daily through December 29, and features Santa, entertainment, and activities for families.



Across the front of the village is a sign bearing Mr. Hubbard’s universal message: “On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

Admission to L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland is free. The annual tradition is made possible by Friends of L. Ron Hubbard. For further information contact friendsofron@lronhubbard.org or visit the L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland Facebook page.