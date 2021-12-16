FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Live Concert to Raise Funds for Homeless and People in Need

Singer-songwriter Stephen Leeson will welcome stellar artists and live audience in aid of a local volunteer group.





Great musical and dance talent will come together on 17 December under the slogan “Artists United Against Homelessness.” The event aims to raise much-needed funds for “Sharing is Caring Dublin 24,” a community group providing service for the homeless and people in need in Tallaght.

The Stephen Leeson Show presents Artists United Against Homelessness, hosted by the Scientology Community Centre.

“Sharing is Caring Dublin 24” is a volunteer group initiated by Aylesbury-woman Linda Shortt Maritza. Linda's story started seven years ago when she was taking care of one person in need. Since then it has expanded to a community initiative helping over 140 people. Since March this year, Linda and her team of volunteers have been on the streets of Tallaght every week providing hot meals, as well as packaged foods, toiletries and warm cloths. Not only homeless people but anyone in need is welcome to come by, even if just for a coffee and a chat.

“At this time of the year the need for support is really huge, especially as we are living in tough times right now.” said Linda. “The generosity and the continuous support from the community and local businesses is what has enabled us to do what we are doing week after week. I cannot thank enough all those who have supported us and who continue to do so.”

“Artists United Against Homelessness” will feature a live performance by the legendary Dublin City Ramblers, who celebrated 50 years on stage earlier this year. They will create a great atmosphere on the night, together with a host of stellar singers including: Davie Furey, Terry Kavanagh, Noel Boland, The Foxy Devils, The Feekers, Rob Fennell, Aoife Duignan, Rachel Grace, Aishling Carabini and Anthony O'Rourke.

Special guest will be Dancing with the Stars 2019 winner John Nolan.

The show will be hosted by singer-songwriter Stephen Leeson who will be joined by singer and entertainer Finbar Coady.

Procedes go to “Sharing is Caring Dublin 24”, a volunteer group that provides hot meals, packaged foods, toiletries and warm clothes to homeless people and anyone in need.

In April 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, Stephen and volunteers at the Scientology Community Centre launched a co-production: The Stephen Leeson Show. It aims to support musicians in the most difficult times for them, and to bring entertainment and joy to the community. The show has welcomed more than 150 stellar artists since its inception and continues to air live every Friday night at 7 p.m. on social media. It has also hosted and co-produced two charity events raising over 10,000 Euro for three children’s charities.

All acts, as well as the production of the event, are done on an entirely voluntary basis. Every Euro raised by the “Artists United Against Homelessness” initiative will go directly to helping Sharing is Caring Dublin 24 bring the true Christmas spirit of kindness and giving to those in need in our community.

Donations have already started coming in and are accepted online: https://bit.ly/SharingIsCaringFundraiser

With the current restrictions in place, only a limited live audience will be allowed. Tickets for the show are free and are still available here: https://Artists-United-Against-Homelessness.eventbrite.ie

The Scientology Community Centre was established in 2017 as a hub for local activities and events and a meeting ground for cooperative efforts. In the past four years the volunteers at the centre have held hundreds of events welcoming over 130,000 guests from the community. For more information, watch “Destination Scientology: Dublin” on the Scientology Network.



