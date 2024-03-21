FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Los Angeles Deserves to Know the Hidden Source of So Many of the City's Problems: Find Out at the ‘Psychiatry an Industry of Death Exhibit’

Get the hard-hitting truth at the exhibit, open March 22 through 27 at Grand Central Market

It’s no accident that while prescriptions for psychiatric medications have soared, the Los Angeles suicide rate has risen 40 percent since the year 2000 while the county’s mental health budget, at nearly $3 billion and rising, is the largest in the United States. Ever wonder why?

The answer is not easy to confront. But Angelenos owe it to themselves and their families to visit the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit, which begins its global tour this week in Los Angeles with a grand opening on Friday, March 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Speakers will include:

Rev. Oliver E. Buie, pastor of Bel-Vue Presbyterian Church, NAACP Religious Affairs Chair of the Inglewood South-Bay Branch and Executive Board Member of the L.A. Department of Mental Health.

Rev. Fred Shaw, Public Affairs Director of Citizens Commission on Human Rights International, President of the NAACP Inglewood-South Bay, California, Chapter and Cofounder of the Task Force against Racism and Modern Day Eugenics.

Grand Opening of Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Global Tour in Los Angeles, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway. Exhibit is open March 22 to 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Discover the one thing school shooters have in common that no one talks about. Learn the dark history of psychiatry’s promotion of racism. Look behind the ads for the truth behind surging teen suicides in Los Angeles.

The Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Global Tour is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from March 22 to 27 at Grand Central Market lower level, 317 S. Broadway. Admission is free. The exhibit is not for the faint-hearted. But it provides the answers Los Angeles needs. Confirm your attendance here.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog established by the Church of Scientology in 1969, dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuses and ensuring patient protections.



For more information, visit the CCHR website or documentaries produced by CCHR that air on the Scientology Network. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the Scientology Network airs on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



