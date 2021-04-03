FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Making Easter Special for Underserved Children



Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Budapest work with local charities to provide help to needy families.

Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Budapest are making the holiday special for children who would otherwise have gone without. Many families, already hard-pressed to make ends meet before the pandemic, have lost their jobs and are faced with the challenge of how to put food on the table.

So while filling their vans with staples such as flour, evaporated milk, dry soups, eggs, rice and pasta, the volunteers added fruit juice, chips, and hundreds of chocolate Easter bunnies.

They began with a visit to a local charity that promotes family values and caters to the needs of large families.

“It was uplifting to be able to help these families celebrate the Easter holiday,” said the lead Volunteer Minister. “We brought them 1,080 eggs, a few hundred kilos of long-lasting food and lots of chocolate bunnies!”



The following day they were back on the road, this time to work with the Red Cross, bringing holiday cheer to a homeless shelter and a rural area where families are suffering financial hardship.

Next was a visit to a Catholic parish, where the priest decided to distribute the staples and Easter treats to needy families regardless of their religion. “The virus is not selective,” he said, “so generosity should not be either.”

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary are headquartered at the Church of Scientology Budapest, whose new home was dedicated in 2016 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.



A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”























