FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Michoacán Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way Brings the Rich Culture of Mexico to East Hollywood

Michoacán chefs bring their mouth-watering creations to a festival that celebrates the culture and food of home.

The Purépecha people of the state of Michoacán, Mexico, are famous for their unique culture, crafts, pottery and textiles, and their signature cuisine. Award-winning chefs from the region, flown to Los Angeles for the Flavor of Michoacán Festival, proved their cuisine is beyond compare.

The festival, hosted by the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles on L. Ron Hubbard Way, began with a Mayan ceremony that invoked the spirits of Earth to bless the celebration.

Folk dancers from Pamatácuaro, Coxcatlán, and Misantla delighted those attending with their performances, costumes, and unique masks.

Dancers performed to the delight of those gathered for the Michoacán festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

According to the Los Angeles Almanac, Hispanic and Latinx people comprise some 49 percent of the population of LA County, making this the largest Hispanic/Latinx population of any county in the United States.

Chicano Latino Immigrant Democratic Club president Martin Cruz, who also produced a two-week Latin Festival earlier this summer, commented that the chefs' delight in their work is a classic example of one of his favorite sayings by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: “The greatest joy there is in life is creating. Splurge on it!”

The Church shares Cruz’s belief in the importance of preserving the cultures and traditions of the many Latin communities that call Los Angeles home.

The Church holds family-friendly activities to celebrate holidays and bring the East Hollywood community together throughout the year. An Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles is designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. It was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.