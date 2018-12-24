FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monthly Cleanups Continue Making Hollywood a Better Place to Live

Monthly cleanup tackles needed issues.

By actual survey, two main concerns of residents of Hollywood are the plight of the homeless and keeping Hollywood clean and safe.

To tackle this from a new perspective, a partnership has developed between the Church of Scientology, The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Los Angeles Police Department and a tradition has been born: a monthly Hollywood neighborhood cleanup.

The last cleanup of the year took place Saturday, December 15, when volunteers gathered at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre and went out on the streets armed with shovels, brooms, trash pickers and other tools to brighten the streets and to bring help to those who need it the most.

The cleanup covered two homeless encampments, where transients joined the efforts and helped clean up the areas. One of the men living in the encampment mentioned that they have decided to keep the area cleaner since the monthly cleanups started.

Volunteers find needles, other drug paraphernalia and even weapons. The initiative not only seeks to keep the neighborhood clean, it also raises awareness of the social difficulties the homeless face.

To help bring about real change, they also hand out, to the homeless and to passersby, copies of The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living.

“Just clean is not enough,” said Alron, one of the youngest volunteers. With precepts such as “Take care of yourself” and “Safeguard and improve your environment,” volunteers use this booklet to add to the cleanup efforts with the help and guidance needed to arrest the current moral decline in the community.

After the cleanups, the volunteers walk back to the Scientology Celebrity Centre for lunch, with Oaks Gourmet Market and Kettle Glazed Doughnuts, two local shops, providing some of the refreshments.

The Hollywood Village movement is seeking to highlight and encourage the friendly and community-oriented environment of the area. For more information visit the Hollywood Village Facebook page or follow them on Instagram or Twitter.

The next cleanup will be January 19, 2019, at 9 a.m. All are invited to participate.