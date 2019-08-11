FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

National Night Out Under the Hollywood Sign

This year’s National Night Out Against Crime in Hollywood’s Franklin Village brought the community together for a night of family fun.

National Night Out Hollywood was a great way to meet the neighbors and the men and women of the LAPD who serve the Hollywood community.

There was fun for the entire family—from a bubble machine to a dog competition and parade, donut-eating contest, and a dunk-a-cop sponge-throwing game.

Held this year on North Bronson Avenue, under the Hollywood sign, the event is part of a nationwide initiative to make neighborhoods safe.



Located right across the street at 5930 Franklin Ave, the Church of Scientology Celebrity Center helped produce the event, providing the stage and sound system and being on hand for whatever was needed to make it a great event for the entire community.

The Church of Scientology is proud to partner with the LAPD on community projects and to support the men and women who are there to protect and serve the city.

