FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Year's Wishes in the Year of the Dragon From the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung

May the new year bring peace, prosperity and happiness

The Church of Scientology of Kaohsiung extends wishes to all for a Happy New Year in the Year of the Dragon. The holiday is celebrated for 15 days, beginning February 10.

The Church of Scientology Kaohsiung extends its wishes for a New Year filled with peace, prosperity and happiness.

Church staff invite everyone to join them as Destination: Scientology, Kaohsiung takes viewers through the colorful pageantry of the final day of the New Year’s holiday—the city’s Festival of Lights: a 3,000-year-old tradition.

Come along on a taste-testing tour of local delicacies at the legendary Liuhe Night Market. Visit the Dragon and Tiger Pagodas, where visitors enter the mouth of the dragon and exit the mouth of the tiger and so are protected from evil spirits and bestowed with blessings.

Church staff tell the story of Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s travels to Asia as a young man and the importance that Asia holds for all Scientologists. The Kaohsiung Church carries on Mr. Hubbard’s legacy, not only for Scientologists through religious services but also by uplifting the city as a whole with human rights education, drug awareness and humanitarian initiatives that earn the Church the prestigious Charity and Social Educational Cause Meritorious Religious Group Award year after year.

See how the Church captures the spirit of Taiwan and, as one Church staff member states it, “puts that magic touch in everybody’s life and changes them for the better.”

The Scientology Network debuted in March 2018. Since launching, with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.











