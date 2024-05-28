FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Seattle Scientologists joined thousands of volunteers from over 100 diverse groups and organizations who worked on some 130 projects throughout Seattle celebrating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s third annual “One Seattle Day of Service” event.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology and the chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation it sponsors take part in One Seattle Day of Service.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology and the chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation it sponsors spearheaded a street cleanup in Seattle’s lower Queen Anne/Uptown area and a beautification project in Kinnear Park. Both were done in partnership with the city’s Adopt-a-Street program and the Parks Department for the annual One Seattle Day of Service event. Adopt-a-Street is Seattle’s grassroots litter-removal program which the Church has partnered with since the program’s inception in 1992.

According to the mayor’s website, “One Seattle Day of Service turns the values behind Mayor Harrell’s vision for One Seattle—inclusion, collaboration, cooperation, and service—into shared action and improvement for our City.” Volunteer projects included cleaning, beautification, graffiti removal, gardening and helping neighbors in need. Despite the drizzly weather, the event was declared a success as volunteers worked together all over the city to improve their areas.

“It is a privilege to do our part to enhance and sustain the beauty of our adopted park, Kinnear Park, and our adopted streets in Uptown Seattle,” said Rev. Ann Pearce, Director of Public Affairs for the Church of Scientology. “It was great working with our neighbors to give back to the community.”

Volunteers use The Way to Happiness to promote awareness of the need to care for the environment and encourage others to take part in the work of keeping Seattle green. The Way to Happiness is a nonreligious common-sense moral code written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. One of its precepts is “Safeguard and Improve your Environment,” which states:

“There are many things one can do to help take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. They progress with suggesting to others they should. Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it.”

For more information visit The Way to Happiness website or watch The Way to Happiness book-on-film on the Scientology Network.

The Church of Scientology Seattle is an ideal Scientology organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in July 2010.