On the Isle of Evia, Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help Flood Victims Clean Up Their Homes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Greek Volunteer Ministers fulfilling their motto: Something Can Be Done About It.

When thunderstorms triggered flash floods, destroying some 3,000 homes on the Greek island of Evia last month, a team of Volunteer Ministers from the Athens Church of Scientology reached out with help.

Volunteers cleaned out caked mud that coated the floors and helped carry out furniture to dry. They stripped out soggy carpeting. They did whatever was needed to keep the mildew and mold from destroying homes.



“We also applied simple Scientology procedures called assists to help people over the emotional shock they suffered,” said the lead Volunteer Minister. Assists are techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that relieve the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma.

On the Greek island of Evia, a Volunteer Minister helps a woman with a Scientology assist. The technique is described in a film on the Volunteer Ministers website.

Volunteer Ministers respond to disasters great and small. Whether helping a neighbor cope with a family problem or an upset at work or traveling to another city or halfway around the world in the wake of fire or earthquake, they live by their motto that no matter the situation “Something Can Be Done About It."

__________________

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

