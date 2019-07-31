FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Practical Help in a Land Of Midnight Sun

Scientology Volunteer Ministers reach out in Oslo from their bright yellow tent.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers European Continental Cavalcade visited Oslo this summer, bringing practical help to the people of the city.

With so many people curious about Scientology, a continuous flow of visitors came through the tent, where volunteers offered simple technology to address situations in their lives.

One of the most popular services offered was Scientology assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard based on his discoveries about the mental and spiritual aspects of a person’s physical difficulties. Visitors felt relief from tension, stress and unwanted aches and pains and would often come back with friends to share the experience with them.



Volunteer Ministers Cavalcades and Goodwill Tours set up their bright yellow tents in cities, towns, and villages across the globe to make the spiritual technology of the Volunteer Ministers broadly available.

Best known for their work in times of disaster, where they provide relief while also supporting the work of first responders, Volunteer Ministers are always on call in their communities to help with any crisis, great or small.



In the mid-1970s, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard launched the Scientology Volunteer Ministers as part of a broad humanitarian effort to address declining spiritual values and the consequent rise in drug use, crime and violence.

“If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society,” he wrote, “he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”



The technology is freely available to people of any faith or belief or none. And the Continental Cavalcades set up their tents in prominent locations in major cities, welcoming thousands of visitors, and providing one-on-one help, seminars and training.

Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.

Watch the Scientology Tools for Life video on the Scientology Network.