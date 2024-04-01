FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Record Crowd Celebrates Easter at Church of Scientology Los Angeles with a 25,000-Egg Hunt



Storm clouds parted and the sun shone on L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Easter Egg Hunt 2024 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Despite predictions of rain over Easter weekend, Sunday's annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 31 proceeded undeterred. Staff and volunteers from the Church of Scientology Los Angeles were prepared no matter the weather, with tents erected in case of a storm. But the afternoon was blessed with blue skies when nearly 7,000 neighbors joined the fun on L. Ron Hubbard Way for the annual Church of Scientology Easter celebration.

Thousands of kids lined up and raced for 25,000 Easter eggs, including 24 “golden” eggs. Those finding “gold” could trade them in for a special Easter basket, a stuffed Easter bunny, and other treats. A separate race was organized for the toddlers, ensuring that every child was a winner.

Throughout the afternoon, children enjoyed a variety of activities and attractions, including:

Petting zoo

Face painting

Egg decorating and arts and crafts booths

Donut-eating competition station

All-you-can-eat popcorn and cotton candy

Food trucks offering L.A.'s favorite treats

Selfies and portraits with the Easter Bunny





The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles has become a popular holiday spot where East Hollywood families can celebrate special events and holidays free of charge. These include Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, the 4th of July, and the Candy Cane Lane festival throughout the Christmas season, featuring ice skating, real snow, and Santa. The Church hosts ethnic, art, and cultural fairs and open house events throughout the year. And it organizes community forums to address humanitarian and social betterment issues affecting the community.

L. Ron Hubbard Way, formerly a stretch of Berendo Street, was renamed in 1996 and dedicated after extensive work to make it a model street, including repaving it with more than 150,000 bricks. Home to the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and other Scientology Churches and facilities, it is the nexus of Scientology activities in Los Angeles and stands in testament to Mr. Hubbard’s founding of Scientology, the world’s youngest major religion, and the many humanitarian and social betterment programs he inspired.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. For more information about upcoming events and activities at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, visit its website or come for a visit at 4810 Sunset Boulevard on the corner of L. Ron Hubbard Way.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network and was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018. The Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Scientology Network launches its new season Monday, April 15.