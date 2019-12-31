FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Religions Come Together to Share Faith and Spread a Message of Love and Tolerance



Annual Christmas interfaith service at the Church of Scientology Sacramento

Christians and Scientologists came together at the Church of Scientology in Sacramento for the ninth annual Interfaith Christmas service led by Rev. Alice Baber-Banks of the Christian Fellowship Ministry of North Sacramento and Rev. Kay Alice Daly of the Scientology Church. Faith love and family was the focus of the service.

Children visited with Santa Claus in the Church Reception followed by a holiday dinner at the Church of Scientology Church café.

Members of both denominations then filed into the chapel where the Fellowship Ministry Choir gave a stirring performance, followed by the sermon about love in all its many aspects in which Rev. Baber Banks of the Christian Fellowship Ministry quoted from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, while Rev. Daly from the Church of Scientology read from the Bible.

The Scientologists presented Rev. Baber Banks with the results of their annual Christmas food drive for distribution to those in need through her church’s food ministry.

The service ended, as it has in previous years, with both congregations joining in the singing of “Silent Night”.

All are welcome to visit both churches to learn more or participate in their community and humanitarian programs.

Christian Fellowship Ministry is located at 3410 Rio Linda Blvd. and the Church of Scientology is at 1007 6th Street in Sacramento.