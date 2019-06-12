FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Religions Gather in San Jose in the Spirit of Peace

The theme of the grand opening of the Volunteer Ministers Cavalcade at Hammer Theater Plaza in downtown San Jose June 1 was the common values shared by people of all faiths.

Civic and religious leaders welcomed the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Western United States Continental Cavalcade to San Jose, California, in a ceremony that emphasized spiritual and humanitarian goals embraced by all religions.

Joining the Volunteer Ministers for the ribbon cutting were District 10 Councilmember Johnny Khamis, Narinder Pal Singh of the Sant Nirankari Oneness Center of Tracy, and Aaron Russo of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light.

“I was born a Christian in Beirut, Lebanon,” said councilmember Khamis. “I know war and understand the need for peace.”

Narinder Pal Singh echoed the councilman’s message. “Loving is living,” he said and he stressed the importance of bringing people together so we can live in “peace—not pieces.”

Mr. Russo spoke of the global efforts of the World Alliance of Religious Peace to make peace a reality.

Inside the tent were displays describing the Tools for Life of the Volunteer Minister, for use by people of all faiths to help them accomplish their goals.

In his essay “Religious Influence in Society,” Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard addressed the vital role religion plays in our lives:

“The great religious civilizing forces of the past, Buddhism, Judaism, Christianity, and others, have all emphasized differentiation of good from evil and higher ethical values.”

“When religion is not influential in a society or has ceased to be, the state inherits the entire burden of public morality, crime and intolerance.”

Mr. Hubbard created the Volunteer Minister program to enable anyone to help their families, friends and communities with practical tools to restore these basic values and help them overcome life’s many challenges. He described the Volunteer Minister as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

“How does a Volunteer Minister accomplish these miracles? Basically, he uses the technology of Scientology to change conditions for the better—for himself, his family, his groups, friends, associates and for mankind.”

Those touring the bright yellow tent viewed displays illustrating each of the 19 “Tools for Life” that Mr. Hubbard made available to the Volunteer Minister—skills for use by people of all walks of life and all faiths. On hand were Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology in San Jose to answer their questions and provide one-on-one help.

Armed with practical tools, Volunteer Ministers are known for being among the first to arrive when disaster strikes. They form one of the world’s largest independent relief forces.

They are also on call in their neighborhoods to help resolve conflicts, save failing marriages, and provide relief from stress and illness.

Volunteer Ministers are on call 24/7 through the international Volunteer Minister Hotline at (800) 435-7498 or (323) 960-1949.

To learn more about the Volunteer Ministers Tools for Life, watch a description on the Scientology Network or enroll for free online courses on the Volunteer Ministers website.